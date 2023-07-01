2023 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge test drive

The 2023 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is the plug-in hybrid version of Volvo’s medium-sized all-wheel-drive SUV.

The XC60 Recharge comes in a choice of four trim levels; Core, Plus, Ultimate, and Polestar Engineered. Our tester was the Ultimate model with a few options such as massaging seats, the Bowers and Wilkins audio system and 4-corner Air Suspension with 21inch fancy rims.

Visually the XC60 is an attractive design that exudes the familial Scandinavian elements from other Volvo models. For 2023, the front grille has been refreshed to differentiate from earlier models.

The powertrain in the 2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge centres around a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels. A 18.8 kWh lithium battery feeds an electric motor on the rear axle that can produce 143 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque. Combined with the output of the gasoline engine, total power output is an impressive 455HP and 523 lb-ft of torque. Volvo indicates a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds. That’s pretty fast for an SUV, however in real world driving, I found myself more focused on milking as much range out of the battery to be concerned about drag racing this luxury SUV. The ride quality of the XC60 can be adjusted with electronic control of the onboard air-suspension. The choices encompass settings for Power, All Wheel Drive, Off Road, Pure Electric, Hybrid among others. Left in the default, the Volvo delivers a comfortable, yet typically firm, Euro-style ride.

The onboard interface system is primarily through the large centre mounted TFT LCD touch screen, which will look familiar to anyone using an Android phone as the system runs on an Android based OS.

Overall the cabin of the XC60 Recharge is a pleasant, quiet and easily adaptable environment to pass the time while covering countless kilometres.

The lure of the plugin hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is the ability to charge the onboard battery and rely on electric power for a number of kilometres and once exhausted, the gasoline engine can intervene to provide propulsion and in most cases, recharge the onboard battery. Prior to changes in 2022, the Volvo XC60 Recharge could only muster around 30 kms, however the electric range has been increased to a respectable 58 kms. The onboard battery takes longer than you would expect to charge on the 110V charger, given its compact size. The XC60 Recharge is fitted with a typical 3.7kWh onboard charger found in most PHEVs. Using the supplied 110V charger at work for over 8 hours, the battery seemed to be able to replace 40-50 percent of the battery charge, which was most of what I had used to drive in with. The battery takes about 5 hours to fully charge using a second-level charger.

The range is actually a pleasant surprise. As mentioned earlier the posted range was 58 kms. That proved to be a worst case scenario during the summer months I tested this vehicle. High drain highway driving, still managed to beat that range by a couple kilometres. In city driving the XC60 Recharge managed a 71km trip on pure electric power and still had an indicated range of 11kms when parked.

With access to charging when at your destination, a PHEV is a great alternative to a full battery powered EV, with the added bonus of never worrying about battery range. Many higher end manufacturers have added battery augmentation of their power-trains, in fact, Volvo no longer sells an XC60 powered solely with an internal combustion engine. A fully electric model in this size category will no doubt follow from Volvo in the near future.

The 2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge provides an upscale, viable PHEV for anyone looking to leverage the brand’s impeccable safety reputation combined with its premium brand image and attractive styling.

However, be prepared to pay for this luxury as the Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge starts at $82,200 and our tester topped out at $90,600 before taxes.

For full information and package details for the Volvo XC60 lineup please visit the Volvo website.