Audi reveals RS6 GT super sports wagon

The Audi RS6 is one of the brand’s iconic models. Currently, the model is only produced in the Avant or wagon body style. In Europe the Avant is revered for its practical family oriented layout, but high performance models hold a special place in buyers’ hearts.

All new for 2024 Audi has revealed the most powerful RS6 ever, the Audi RS6 GT. A twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 will produce 630HP and 627 ft-lb of torque. Audi reports that the super sports car will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and top out at 305 km/h. Aside from the impressive power, the suspension will feature an adjustable coil over spring suspension that lowers the GT by 10mm.While the vehicle will ship with a suspension adjustment tool, it’s probably best left to your local dealer to do the setup. The car will come shipped for daily driving comfort, however, the suspension can be tuned to turn the RS6 GT into a track tool.In keeping with the race inspired heritage, Audi has tuned the 8 speed Tiptronic transmission to react faster and the sport differential in the permanent all wheel drive Quattro system leans towards a rear drive bias.All Audi RS6 GT models coming to North America will be offered in a heritage appearance theme. Painted in Arkona white and covered with an Audi Sport grey, red and black sport wrap, the cars are a throw back to the 1990’s IMSA GTO racers that dominated sports car racing during their production. To underline the exclusivity, of the 660 slated for production, 85 will are allocated to the US market while 7 are coming to Canada. New unique deep funnel 22 inch wheels will be fitted in matching white paint, in further homage to the historic race car. While new all-carbon fibre flared fenders and hood won’t be visually apparent, the dual rear wing will certainly attract attention.Inside the car, each unit will be specifically numbered on the centre console and feature GT specific badging. Carbon fibre backed sport bucket seats are trimmed with GT specific red accents which can also be found on other interior trim elements.This special edition model, will be produced in the same factory as the Audi Sport R8 and RS e-tron GT. Each RS6 GT will be hand assembled by a team of 7 employees focused on the exclusive nature of these collectors editions cars. Audi has indicated that the RS6 GT will be the last model of this generation and is making the ultimate RS6 available to enthusiasts. While no price has been disclosed (or hinted at), given the exclusive nature of the model and performance it offers, one should expect a hefty premium above the already lofty RS6 Avant.