2021 Audi e-tron GT assembly revealed

Audi has a new flagship sports car coming within the next 6 months, the Audi e-tron GT. Yes it will be an all-electric sport-back sedan. Audi sees the e-tron GT or Grand Turismo, as the manifestation of its position as a premium automotive brand.

Following a virtual tour of the Audi Böllinger Höfe at the Neckarsulm construction site in Germany, several fascinating details have been revealed about the upcoming all-electric flagship vehicle.

The Audi e-tron GT has been developed using a number of new construction techniques and technologies. To begin with, the e-tron GT will built on the same assembly line as the legendary R8 sports coupe. This is a first that an electric powered car will be built on the same assembly line as a gasoline powered engine. The e-tron GT will also be the first all-electric powered Audi assembled in Germany.

The assembly line process was developed and refined by use of virtual reality systems.

The truly fascinating feature of the upcoming e-tron GT is the inclusion of a synthetic engine sound, or E-sound feature. Audi engineers concluded that the presence of an engine sound is something mainstream drivers expect but could also serve as a safety warning for pedestrians and cyclists. The e-sound is designed to reflect the character of the all-new electric vehicle. The e-tron GT is equipped with a front mounted exterior speaker as part of its safety equipment, a rear speaker is optional. Inside the vehicle, the e-sound can be eliminated or adjusted by its occupants. This is quite interesting as this approach broadens the appeal of electric to mainstream drivers as opposed to just hardcore electric vehicle adopters.

The chassis of the e-tron GT is constructed using a collection of materials that only a few years ago would not have seemed plausible. An amalgam of metals including aluminum and ultra high strength steel. To handle the sophisticated assembly process in a boutique style manufacturing environment, Audi has created a dual process assembly line. In short, the body passes through the assembly line twice. The body shop assembly line is roughly 85 percent automated, ten stations with a total of 34 robots interacting human input stations. The outer and inner body components are joined on the same line and at one station, humans and robot work simultaneously on the e-tron GT’s assembly.

As mentioned earlier, the e-tron GT shares the assembly line with the Audi R8 sports coupe. Both vehicles move along the assembly line by way of a driverless transport vehicles and a monorail system. At the end of the line electronic and human systems check each body before final assembly takes place. At this point every Audi e-tron GT is physically driven by testers for 40 kilometres to complete the final inspection of every vehicle prior to shipping to customers.

The first of the 2021 Audi e-tron GT units is expected to be delivered in Europe prior to the end of 2020 with North American deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2021. As of yet, pricing remains to be announced.