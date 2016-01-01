2022 Audi RS 3 sneak peak

An all new generation of Audi’s RS3 Sports model will be coming to Canada in 2022.

A recent sneak peak of the 2022 Audi RS3 shows why it stands as the pinnacle of the A3 vehicle line and the entry level model of Audi’s famed RS models.

The upcoming model still features the famed inline 5 cylinder 2.5L turbocharged engine producing 400 horsepower. Torque has been increased to 500 NM or 369 lb-ft. This catapults the compact sports car from 0-100 kms/hr in 3.8 seconds. That’s supercar level acceleration. As with Quattro models, power runs to all four wheels and is geared up by a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with a sportier gear-ratio spread.

Performance and everyday driveability should be boosted, as the horsepower peak arrives earlier at 5,600 rpm, and the increased torque hits its maximum at between 2,250 and 5,600 rpm. Top speed of the RS 3 is limited to 250 kms/hr. A performance package boosts that to 280 kms/hr. A Dynamic RS package offers a top speed of 290 kms/hr which comes standard with the otherwise optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

The standard Audi RS 3 will come with new and improved shock absorbers that react with faster rebound and compression. The newly reworked Audi RS Sport suspension adds more grip in turns. More negative camber and a reworked 4 link suspension layout has apparently made the RS 3 more fun to drive. The car sits 10mm lower than the upcoming 306-hp S3 and 25mm lower than a typical A3. Another revision is a front track 1.3 inches wider than a stock A3 while the rear track is 0.4 inch wider.

The 2022 RS 3 will come with 7 drive select modes. Regular RS models feature 5 choices; Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, and RS Individual modes, as well as a new to the RS 3 Efficiency mode. Two new settings have been introduced on the RS 3. The replacement of a limited slip differential with the RS Torque Splitter allows the vehicle to shift torque between the rear wheels. A Haldex differential with multi-disc clutches on each rear axle shaft can send up to 1,290 lb-ft of torque to the outside rear wheel. Yes that is more than the engine is rated at but this factors in torque multiplication from the driveline. The torque allocation results in better handling by compensating for both oversteer and understeer in a new drive select mode, RS Performance. However, the real payoff with the RS torque Splitter is the also new, RS Torque Rear mode turns the RS 3 into a drifting machine.

A new electronic brain, or “modular vehicle dynamics controller” analyzes input about the car’s lateral dynamics and controls the adaptive dampers, and torque allocation at individual wheels to maximize the car’s agility.

Look for the RS 3 to show up in Canadian showrooms in time for Summer 2022. Prices have yet to be determined.