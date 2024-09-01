2025 Audi Q5 SUV revealed

The all new 2025 Audi Q5 SUV has been unveiled. The latest mode of Audi’s most popular SUV was unveiled on September 2, 2024.

The Audi Q5 SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the midsize-segment in Germany and Europe for more than 15 years and has been Audi’s best selling SUV globally. The new Q5, is reportedly more modern and dynamic than the outgoing model. It becomes the first SUV based on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) and is powered by gasoline and diesel engines in Europe. Details on North American engine choices will be available at a later date. Audi’s latest generation of engines have become more economical thanks to mild hybrid engine (MHEV) plus technology.

Inside the passenger cabin, the 2025 Audi Q5 has been fitted with a new modern infotainment system, customizable digital light signatures and modern driver assistance systems.

A performance variant, the Audi SQ5, will also be available when the Q5 is released into the market.

Audi plans to introduce models with plug-in hybrid technology at a later date.

Look for a test drive closer to the release date of the new 2025 Audi Q5 SUV. Expect the new Q5 to arrive in showrooms early in 2025.