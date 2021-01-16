Audi unveils 2021 Formula E race car FE07

Audi Sport has unveiled its latest Formula E race car, the 2021 e-tron FE07.

While Covid-19 has played havoc with the ability to showcase the racing series to the public, the Formula E series continues on with the opening race of the 2021 season to take place in Santiago, Chile on January 16, 2021.

Audi was a charter member of the racing series when it debuted in 2014. With its shift from endurance racing, which centred around diesel internal combustion engines, the all-electric race-cars of Formula E match Audi’s “Roadmap E”. The new road forward focuses on electrically powered passenger cars being produced by the German automaker. Audi estimates that by 2025 they will have more than 30 electrically powered vehicles for sale.

The Audi FE07 features a number of firsts for the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler racing team. The new car features an all-new in-house developed Inverter, MGU (motor, generator unit) and software package.

To further explain the Formula E vehicle design, the governing body stipulates the mandatory use of a common 54 kWh battery, supplied by McLaren. Output from the battery is limited to 200 kW during a race and can peak at 250 kW for qualifying sessions. Power from the battery passes through an onboard DC-AC inverter which supplies power to the MGU, which in turn powers the wheels. As with road going EV’s, the wheels pass kinetic energy back to the MGU, which sends regenerated electricity back to the battery for later use. The software governing this process is also and Audi in-house creation.

The press conference illustrated the design if the combined unit of the MGU and adjoining inverter, with a total weight of less than 35 kilos.

One engineer commented that the power-train was measured to be 97% efficient, more than double that of an internal combustion engine.

Its often said that racing exists as a technology development platform. Over the many years track based technology has constantly found itself into road cars. From fuel injection to disc brakes to dual clutch transmission, the electric age of racing has already lead to the adoption of braking by wire and power-train efficiencies. It was noted that when the racing series started drivers required two cars to complete the duration of the race. Refinement in technology allowed for a single car to complete the race for the 2018-2019 season.

Audi indicated that regardless of format, motorsports is at the core of the corporate DNA. As noted earlier, the adoption of racing technology is all part of the development strategy. Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system stemmed from development in Rally racing. The Audi e-tron was the first production vehicle to use brake by wire technology, developed in Formula E.

Historically, Audi an lead driver Luca di Grassi, won the inaugural race in Beijing in 2014. Di Grassi later won the drivers championship in 2017 with Audi winning the constructors championship in 2018.

Formula E now fields 12 teams, 24 drivers and a total of ten manufacturers, including the four German premium brands; Audi, BMW, Porsche and Mercedes. Formula E is also entering its first season as an official FIA World Championship. Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler will field two cars driven by Lucas di Grassi, the most successful Formula E driver in terms of points and podium finishes, and will be joined by three-time DTM champion René Rast.